Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $60.00

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.00 and traded as low as C$56.61. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$56.66, with a volume of 1,979 shares traded.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

