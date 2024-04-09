Roth Capital Comments on The Allstate Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALL. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of ALL opened at $172.39 on Tuesday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $174.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.07.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

