Roth Capital Weighs in on First Wave BioPharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWBI)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Wave BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.11). The consensus estimate for First Wave BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($5.39) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FWBI. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on First Wave BioPharma from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Down 4.5 %

FWBI stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

