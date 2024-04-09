Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.56.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

