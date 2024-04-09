Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RYAN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth $5,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,647,000 after purchasing an additional 244,490 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 365,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 214,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,090,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.