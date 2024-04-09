Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.42 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

