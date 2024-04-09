Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock worth $260,284,196 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $301.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.11. The firm has a market cap of $292.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

