Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $77.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.8 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,637,000 after buying an additional 473,401 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

