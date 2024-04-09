Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 48,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.