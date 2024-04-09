Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,897 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after acquiring an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,052,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,394,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

