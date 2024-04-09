Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Critical Survey

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Scilex has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Scilex alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scilex and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $46.74 million 4.94 -$114.33 million ($1.29) -1.08 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $12.05 million 0.73 -$3.59 million ($0.26) -0.74

Profitability

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scilex. Scilex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Scilex and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex -244.60% N/A -112.17% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -10.25% 7.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Scilex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Scilex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Scilex and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 0 2 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Scilex presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 475.54%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,462.50%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Scilex.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Scilex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scilex

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults. The company is also developing three product candidates, including SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel viscous gel formulation of a used corticosteroid for epidural injections, which has completed a Phase 3 study to treat lumbosacral radicular pain or sciatica; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4% (SP-103), a formulation of ZTlido for the treatment of chronic neck pain and low back pain (LBP) that has completed a Phase 2 trial; and SP-104 (4.5 mg low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (SP-104), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride, which has completed Phase 1 trials for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it is developing bispecific antibodies, which are in preclinical stage. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309 and bispecific antibodies; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.