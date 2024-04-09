Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

NYSE BAC opened at $37.51 on Monday. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

