Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading Up 1.1%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.64. 12,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 61,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

