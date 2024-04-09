Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading Up 1.1%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.64. 12,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 61,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.