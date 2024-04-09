SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.07. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 210.92% and a negative net margin of 49.29%.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
