Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 301,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.