SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,260 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 213.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

