SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $26,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $7,091,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $1,723,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

WisdomTree Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.49. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

