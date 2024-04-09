SG Americas Securities LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,020 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,141,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,174,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,174,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,938 shares of company stock worth $7,213,072 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

