SG Americas Securities LLC Has $332,000 Stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OmniAb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $621.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of -0.18. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,849 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $64,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $64,695.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 225,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

