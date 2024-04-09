SG Americas Securities LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at $8,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Reliance Price Performance

Reliance stock opened at $336.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.31.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Reliance’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

