SG Americas Securities LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $313.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $324.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.