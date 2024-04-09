SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $329,000 in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

VFS opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto ( NASDAQ:VFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto Ltd. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFS. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on VinFast Auto from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

