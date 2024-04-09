SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,812 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,812 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,343,000 after purchasing an additional 609,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after buying an additional 310,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,666,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,414,000 after acquiring an additional 346,937 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,466,000 after acquiring an additional 715,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of AAT stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.52%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

