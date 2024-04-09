SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,660 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 298,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $2,318,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

GSBD stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

