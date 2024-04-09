SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 78,077 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,077 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,377,000 after acquiring an additional 316,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,098,000 after purchasing an additional 463,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,088 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,598,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,568,000 after buying an additional 2,000,509 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

