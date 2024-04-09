ShiftPixy (PIXY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($25.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

ShiftPixy Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ PIXY opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. ShiftPixy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $113.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

