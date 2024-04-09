ShiftPixy (PIXY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($25.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.
ShiftPixy Stock Up 7.2 %
NASDAQ PIXY opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. ShiftPixy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $113.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShiftPixy
ShiftPixy Company Profile
ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ShiftPixy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.