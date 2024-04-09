Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CL King restated a neutral rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $325.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

