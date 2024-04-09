Shockwave Medical’s (SWAV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $270.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.70.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $325.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $898,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

