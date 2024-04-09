Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Sidus Space Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ SIDU opened at $3.76 on Monday. Sidus Space has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sidus Space by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sidus Space by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

