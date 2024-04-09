Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,851,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 102,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $358.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

