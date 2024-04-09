Smith Salley & Associates Buys 6,848 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

