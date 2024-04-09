Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.94

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.94 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 1,598 ($20.23), with a volume of 432756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,597 ($20.21).

Smiths Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The firm has a market cap of £5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,422.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,627.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,645.05.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 13.55 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smiths Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,622 ($20.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,260.22 ($4,126.34). 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

