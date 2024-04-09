Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

