So-Young International Inc. (SY) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 on April 29th

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

So-Young International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SY opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

