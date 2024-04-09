Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $84.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

