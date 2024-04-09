Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,042,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $545,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

