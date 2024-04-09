Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 83,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 103,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

