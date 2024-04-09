Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $473,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after buying an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,547,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,982,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,737,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

