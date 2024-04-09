Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 16,247 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.