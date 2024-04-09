Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,030 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

