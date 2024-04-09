Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 99.28% from the stock’s current price.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

