Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SPE opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.73.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
