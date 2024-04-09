Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SPE stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
