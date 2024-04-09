Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SPE stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 85.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

