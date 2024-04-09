Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $309.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $313.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.14.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after acquiring an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

