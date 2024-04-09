Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 22,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,534.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, February 5th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.