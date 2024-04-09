STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $45.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of STAA opened at $49.49 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.85.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

