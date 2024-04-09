State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WestRock by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $4,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in WestRock by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after acquiring an additional 753,828 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in WestRock by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 165,120 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

