State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.04 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after buying an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

View Our Latest Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

WMS opened at $170.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.39 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $136.21.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.