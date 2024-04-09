State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.14 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,796,000 after acquiring an additional 228,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 866,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 3.4 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

