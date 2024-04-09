State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of HNI worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,100,000 after buying an additional 836,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HNI by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after buying an additional 173,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 101,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HNI by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,087,000 after buying an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,745.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,114.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $749,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

